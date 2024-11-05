Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Mickey Rourke Has Long Been Critical of Donald Trump and His Supporters

Mickey previously said that his first time voting was for Biden and Harris in 2020.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Published Nov. 5 2024, 3:32 p.m. ET

Donald trump mickey rourke
Source: mega

With election season coming to a boil, several celebrities and notable figures have been throwing out their last-minute endorsementslike Joe Rogan, who showed his support for Republican nominee Donald Trump.

However, there are other Hollywood stars out there who make their political views known all year 'round, like Mickey Rourke.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor and boxer has never shied away from sharing his feelings about certain candidates and has been a staunch, vocal anti-Trump guy for years. In fact, he even shared that his first time ever voting was in 2020 for the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket.

So, here's what we know about Mickey Rourke's politics.

mickey rourke
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke's politics are no secret.

In the past, Mickey Rourke has been extremely outspoken about his political views, especially pertaining to Donald Trump. Even at the beginning of Trump's political career, Rourke knew how he felt about him, once calling him "a big-mouthed b---h bully," per TMZ footage.

In 2018, years after Trump's election, Rourke also referred to Trump as a "garbage can" of a president and warned the American people not to trust him: "Everything he says is bulls--t ... You can't trust nothing, you know what I'm saying?"

Article continues below advertisement

And as it turns out, Rourke's hatred for Trump may stem from something deeper than political differences. In fact, Rourke once admitted that he has a personal vendetta against the politician after Trump sued him back in the '90s.

"Donald Trump can go f--k himself,” he said. "I’ll meet him in the hotel room any motherf--king day of the week and give him a Louisville Slugger. Kiss my motherf--king a--, you b---h."

mickey rourke
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, while he vehemently hates Donald Trump and has shown enthusiastic support for both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris since 2020, that doesn't automatically mean that Mickey Rourke has always been a Democrat.

In fact, during the 2016 election cycle, the actor endorsed one of Trump's Republican opponents, Dr. Ben Carson.

When asked who he would be endorsing at the time, Rourke failed to name his candidate of choice to TMZ, but his feelings were clear: “I like the doctor. The Black dude."

Article continues below advertisement

Before that, Rourke was a public supporter of President George W. Bush, particularly with regard to his handling of 9/11 and the Iraq War: "President Bush was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I don't know how anyone could have handled this situation. ... I'm not one of those who blames Bush for everything," he told GQ.

mickey rourke voting
Source: instagram/@mickey_rourke_
Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, though, Rourke has been all-in on the Harris-Walz ticket, encouraging his fans to show their support for her, as well. On his social media, he has shared several posts endorsing the Democrat and shouting out some of his fellow endorsers, from "Albert Einstein for Harris" to "Cardi B for Harris."

On Nov. 5, he shared that he was "putting [his] motherf--ker vote in" for Harris at the ballot box — his second time ever voting in a presidential election.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Donald Trump Is a Convicted Felon, but He Can Still Vote in the 2024 Election

Martha Stewart's Take on Politics Is Flakier Than One of Her Pastries

What Did 'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Actually Do at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot?

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.