Mickey Rourke Has Long Been Critical of Donald Trump and His Supporters

By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 5 2024, 3:32 p.m. ET

With election season coming to a boil, several celebrities and notable figures have been throwing out their last-minute endorsements — like Joe Rogan, who showed his support for Republican nominee Donald Trump. However, there are other Hollywood stars out there who make their political views known all year 'round, like Mickey Rourke.

The actor and boxer has never shied away from sharing his feelings about certain candidates and has been a staunch, vocal anti-Trump guy for years. In fact, he even shared that his first time ever voting was in 2020 for the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket. So, here's what we know about Mickey Rourke's politics.

Mickey Rourke's politics are no secret.

In the past, Mickey Rourke has been extremely outspoken about his political views, especially pertaining to Donald Trump. Even at the beginning of Trump's political career, Rourke knew how he felt about him, once calling him "a big-mouthed b---h bully," per TMZ footage.

In 2018, years after Trump's election, Rourke also referred to Trump as a "garbage can" of a president and warned the American people not to trust him: "Everything he says is bulls--t ... You can't trust nothing, you know what I'm saying?"

And as it turns out, Rourke's hatred for Trump may stem from something deeper than political differences. In fact, Rourke once admitted that he has a personal vendetta against the politician after Trump sued him back in the '90s. "Donald Trump can go f--k himself,” he said. "I’ll meet him in the hotel room any motherf--king day of the week and give him a Louisville Slugger. Kiss my motherf--king a--, you b---h."

However, while he vehemently hates Donald Trump and has shown enthusiastic support for both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris since 2020, that doesn't automatically mean that Mickey Rourke has always been a Democrat. In fact, during the 2016 election cycle, the actor endorsed one of Trump's Republican opponents, Dr. Ben Carson.

When asked who he would be endorsing at the time, Rourke failed to name his candidate of choice to TMZ, but his feelings were clear: “I like the doctor. The Black dude."

Before that, Rourke was a public supporter of President George W. Bush, particularly with regard to his handling of 9/11 and the Iraq War: "President Bush was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I don't know how anyone could have handled this situation. ... I'm not one of those who blames Bush for everything," he told GQ.

In 2024, though, Rourke has been all-in on the Harris-Walz ticket, encouraging his fans to show their support for her, as well. On his social media, he has shared several posts endorsing the Democrat and shouting out some of his fellow endorsers, from "Albert Einstein for Harris" to "Cardi B for Harris."