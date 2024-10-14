Home > News > Politics What Are Dennis Quaid's Political Views? He Joined Former President Trump at a California Rally "I’m here to tell you that it’s time to pick a side — Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?" Dennis said. By Anna Garrison Updated Oct. 14 2024, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Despite Dennis's well-documented comments, what are his political views? Has he declared an affiliation to any particular party? Keep reading to find out.

What are Dennis Quaid's political views?

Dennis Quaid said in August 2024 on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he has "been an independent all [his] life" and that "Republicans and Democrats need each other. They keep each other from going too far," per USA Today.

A few months earlier in May 2024, Dennis said in an interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored that he planned to vote for Trump in the 2024 election, stating, "I myself, I think — I think I’m gonna vote for him … in the next election. Yes, I am," per the Hill. He added that people do not have to like Trump to vote for him, and said, "In the last campaign, in '16 and '20, I found myself saying 'oh please don’t do that. Please don’t say that.' These things will come out of his mouth."

Then, on Oct. 12, 2024, Dennis joined former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Coachella, Calif. At the rally, Dennis began by saying, "I’m here to tell you that it’s time to pick a side. Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?" He also declared Trump his "favorite president of the 21st century". Dennis made a speech that included anecdotes about his housekeeper and comments on the Middle East and President Biden, per Vanity Fair.

Dennis Quaid is also a fan of former President Ronald Reagan.

Dennis Quaid has also expressed ardent support for former President Ronald Reagan, who he portrayed in the 2024 film Reagan. Specifically, he said at the Coachella campaign rally, "You know, I’m an actor and I just had this movie come out that’s, it was a famous last name: Reagan. My favorite president of the 20th century."

Dennis told CBN News that he voted for Reagan "twice" and noted it may have been his favorite acting role to date to portray the late president. "Reagan was a hero of mine," he said. "I voted for him twice and he was like, everybody's dad. He was a real heavyweight, and he won the Cold War. It really meant a lot to me in my life for all of us of that generation and for the generations today."

Dennis Quaid also supported former President Barack Obama at one point.