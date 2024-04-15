Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Dennis Quaid Has an Up-and-Coming Actor Son and Twins, Naturally "I don't have a clue what's going to happen with them either, but it's day by day that they're coming along," Dennis said of his kids. By Brandon Charles Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Dennis Quaid is not the father of twin Lindsay Lohans. Also, twin Lindsay Lohans are not a thing. Dennis Quaid is an actor that played the dad in The Parent Trap starring Lindsay Lohan as twins, so we understand how you might have been confused.

Dennis is the proud father to an adult actor, someone who you've most likely seen in an Academy Award winning film, and twins, because sometimes the movies do inspire real life.

Dennis' first born has potential to be bigger than his dad.

The son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid had some pretty big shoes to step into. He's doing very well in those shoes. Jack made his film debut in 2012's The Hunger Games. Since joining one of the biggest original franchises of the last two decades, he joined one of the biggest original franchises of the last three decades. Jack was a star in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise in 2022. He also had a role in 2023's Best Picture: Oppenheimer.

You may also recognize Jack from the small screen. He's been a cast member of the very popular Amazon Prime show The Boys since 2019. Another nerd-friendly franchise Jack is part of is the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. It's far from Jack's only voice work or comic-con friendly work. He's also part of the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, TV series My Adventures with Superman and Harvey Girls Forever!, and direct-to-DVD movie Batman: The Long Halloween.

Dennis Quaid's twins aren't in the entertainment industry — at least not yet.

Jack has some younger siblings: Dennis and third wife Kimberly Buffington had fraternal twins via a surrogate on Nov. 8, 2007. Twins Thomas and Zoe nearly died when they were 10 days old when they were given a dose of blood thinners 1,000 times stronger than prescribed. They recovered and are now thriving teenagers, but it inspired Dennis to become a patient safety advocate. He testified before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in May 2008.

In an Aug. 23, 2023 People story, Dennis said, "I kind of feel like a dorky dad a lot ... especially my daughter makes me feel that way. Very uncomfortable, awkward. Awkward. Teenagers are awkward." He also said, "I love watching them grow up and watching them change. I look back on us when I was 15 and you just don't have a clue what's going to happen to you in your life. I don't have a clue what's going to happen with them either, but it's day by day that they're coming along."

Dennis and Jack have no plans to share the screen, but that might change.