'Scream 6' Isn't Even out and We Already Need to Know When 'Scream 7' Is Happening

By Katherine Stinson Mar. 7 2023, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Scream 6 is almost here, and at this point, we're convinced every iteration of Ghostface just has a really hard time trying to make friends. In Scream 6, four Woodsboro survivors, Sam (Melissa Barrera), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Chad (Mason Gooding), flee to New York City to escape the stab-friendly killer and start a new, peaceful chapter of their lives.

Who are we kidding? This is Scream 6, not a Disney movie. The foursome quickly realize that nowhere is safe and that a new Ghostface is stalking them, and like contestants on reality TV shows, he's not exactly there to make friends. But forget about Scream 6 for a sec — what we're dying to know is, will there be a Scream 7?

Source: Paramount Pictures Ghostface just wants someone to remember his favorite horror movie!

Will there be a 'Scream 7'? Details.

When Deadline asked Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett at the premiere of the film if there will be a Scream 7, Matt replied, "We hope... We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives." It's not exactly a definite Scream 7 confirmation, but Tyler added, "We’re so happy [the Scream franchise] is back."

But just because the directors didn't exactly confirm Scream 7 doesn't mean the yet-to-be-actually-made-film isn't actually happening. More than likely studio executives at Paramount Pictures (the company that produces and owns the rights to the Scream franchise) will decide whether or not there will be a Scream 7, especially after there's more updates regarding box office numbers for Scream 6.

Some familiar 'Scream' OGs return for the latest 'Scream' movie.

Courtney Cox's iconic Scream character Gale Weathers faces off with Scream 6's Ghostface in the Scream 6 trailer, angrily telling him (or her!) that, "You know you're like the 10th guy to try this right? It never works out for the dips--t in the mask." Ghostface responds, "Maybe...But there's never been one like me Gale."

Hayden Panettiere also makes her big-screen return in Scream 6 as her Scream 4 character Kirby Reed. The main four, Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad, are all also survivors from Scream 5.

Source: Paramount Pictures Gale doesn't exactly want to be besties with Ghostface.

OK – When does 'Scream 6' hit theaters?

The official release date for Scream 6 is Friday, March 10, 2023. According to a Variety report, Paramount will be releasing Scream 6 in exactly 3,670 theaters on March 10. Per the same report, Scream 6 is expected to break previous opening weekend box office records for past films in the Scream franchise. Early estimates has Scream 6 projected to make at least 35 to 40 million dollars at the box office for Scream 6's opening weekend alone!