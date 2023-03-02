Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Paramount Pictures Here Are Six Characters We Think Could Be Ghostface in 'Scream 6' By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 2 2023, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

The slasher genre is back and better than ever, thanks to Scream VI. The upcoming film sees the four survivors — Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown)— of the latest Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

However, the four will have to put their plans on the back burner because a new Ghostface killer, who claims to be "something different," is out for fresh blood. So, who's the masked killer this time? Stick around for our best guesses.

Source: Paramount Pictures 'Scream VI' features a Ghostface shrine that includes various items from past killers and their victims.

Who is Ghostface in 'Scream 6'? Here are our best theories.

6. Kirby Reed

Source: Paramount Pictures

With actress Hayden Panettiere reprising her role as Kirby Reed, could she offer the most shocking twist and reveal herself as Ghostface? She appears to be working in law enforcement, which means she'd have easier access to all the evidence from the previous murders, hence the Ghostface shrine. Although we would love this, it's unlikely. Plus, since this is Hayden's first role in over six years, she may want to ease back into the entertainment industry without too much on her plate.

5. Tara Carpenter

Source: Paramount Pictures

There's a brief shot of Tara smirking in the trailer, and since then, many fans have been side-eyeing her and looking at her actions more deeply. Maybe she wants to kill the rest of her friends so she can be the only final girl, Or, maybe Sam being responsible for Tara's father's departure was too much for her to handle. But then again, she's the new face of the Scream franchise, so having her become Ghostface would be like Sidney Prescott becoming Ghostface.

4. Sam Carpenter

Source: Paramount Pictures

Seeing as she's the daughter of Billy Loomis, it wouldn't surprise us if Sam ever took on the Ghostface persona. While it seems highly unlikely in Scream 6, we could see it in another installment. One fan on Reddit shared an interesting theory, stating that the end of the movie could possibly reveal the infamous Ghostface cult. As a result, Sam would embrace her darkness and become Ghostface "to hunt and kill the remaining members of the Ghostface cult and end the cycle."

3. Danny Brackett

Source: Paramount

Josh Segarra, who plays Danny, is known for playing the villain in Season 5 of Arrow. Many agree that he's the best antagonist of the entire series, so perhaps he's ready to tackle an even more menacing and threatening character in the form of Ghostface. His build matches that of Ghostface, and if it turns out that there is more than one masked killer, Danny would definitely be the more physically dominant one. Now, this would suck Sam because Danny is somewhat of a love interest for her, and to have to experience another romantic partner trying to kill you is the ultimate slap in the face.

2. Ethan Landry

Source: Paramount Pictures

Let's face it — Ethan gives off Ghostface vibes. But then again, so did Wes in Scream 5, yet he ultimately fell victim to the fifth Woodsboro killing spree. Nevertheless, we're sticking with this theory because he seems like a lonely and anti-social kid, and maybe his motive for all the killings is a desire for recognition from those around him.

1. Dr. Christopher Stone

Source: Searchlight Pictures