Fans Are Eager to Know Which Characters Make It out of 'Scream 6' Alive By Joseph Allen Mar. 9 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Scream VI. When the fifth Scream film hit theaters last year, many people were shocked by the movie's willingness to kill off Dewey, one of the central characters in this franchise since its earliest days. Now, with Scream VI arriving in theaters on March 10, 2023, many fans are worried about who might bite the bullet in this new installment. Plenty of familiar faces are coming back, but who makes it out alive?

Who dies in 'Scream 6'?

Scream VI features the return of Sam (Melissa Berrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), the foursome we met in the fifth installment. In addition, the movie also features the return of Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), a Scream staple, and Kirby (Hayden Penetierre), who is returning from the fourth installment.

For the most part, the people who die in the new installment are newbies who are joining the franchise for the first time. Those who die in the film include Ethan (Jack Champion), Chad's new roommate; Dr. Christopher Stone (Henry Czerny), Sam's new therapist; Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney); Laura Crane (Samara Weaving), a film professor; and Brooks (Thomas Cadrot), Gale's new boyfriend.

A number of other unnamed characters also die, as well as Quinn (Liana Liberato), Sam and Tara's roommate, and Anika (Devyn Nekoda), Mindy's new girlfriend. Scream VI certainly features a fairly substantial body count, and a number of the kills are also creative or unusual. In the end, though, all of the characters that fans of the franchise are most familiar with survive to battle yet another Ghostface.

Does Kirby die in 'Scream 6'?

Kirby, who returns to the franchise as an FBI agent working out of Atlanta, manages to survive all of the murders that happen in Scream VI. The same is true of Sam, Tara, Chad, Mindy, and Gale, although several of them have close calls that lead you to think they may not have actually survived. Gale, in particular, faces a close call and only just makes it out after Sam and Tara arrive to save her.

Will there be a 'Scream 7'?

Given the fact that all of the central characters in Scream VI make it out alive, it seems clear that Paramount isn't planning to make this movie the last in the series. The franchise has not officially been given another installment, but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett said that they hoped there would be another installment, even if they weren't involved in making it.