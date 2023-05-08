Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Suzanne Collins Wrote 'The Hunger Games' and Disappeared — Where Is She Now? The author of 'The Hunger Games' Suzanne Collins is one of the most globally renown authors — where is she now? Here's what we know. By Anna Garrison May 8 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

If you're familiar with The Hunger Games franchise, you probably recognize the name Suzanne Collins. In addition to being the author of The Hunger Games trilogy and its prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she wrote the popular middle-grade series The Underland Chronicles. Suzanne, whose career started in television with Nickelodeon shows such as Clarissa Explains It All, even helped adapt The Hunger Games for the screen.

For all of Suzanne's success and a new Hunger Games film, fans are desperate to know: where is Suzanne Collins now? Is she writing the next installment in the franchise? Will she write more books in the future? Here's what we know about where this beloved author is currently.



So, where is Suzanne Collins now?

As an author, Suzanne Collins has kept out of the limelight, with no social media accounts to her name and rarely any press interviews about her work. Many authors have found that the nature of their job requires them to spend time on social media, making Suzanne's absence more notable than most.

It is unclear what she is doing now, but fans are hopeful that she's writing more books — either set in the world of Panem with the Hunger Games or the Underland, for her middle-grade series. She reportedly lives with her husband and two children in Sandy Hook, Conn.

the hunger games were literally THE biggest books in the world in the 10’s. suzanne collins could have easily milked the shit out of her success by churning out a dozen books. but she only wrote one prequel 12 years later. maintaining the integrity of her original story — cath 🪷 ADD BITTERSWEET POISON ON GOODREADS (@solaceinstories) May 2, 2023

According to her website biography, Suzanne began her career in 1991 writing for Nickelodeon television shows such as Clarissa Explains It All and The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo. She was also the Head Writer for Clifford's Puppy Days, a Scholastic Entertainment animated show. Her first series, Gregor the Overlander or The Underland Chronicles, was inspired by the question, "What if Alice in Wonderland took place in New York City?"

The Hunger Games trilogy, which began in 2012 with The Hunger Games, skyrocketed Suzanne to international acclaim, furthered by the release of the book's prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in 2020. In an interview with Scholastic in 2020, Suzanne explained how she decided to write more books set in the world of Panem.