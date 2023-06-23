Home > Entertainment > Marvel > Spider-Man It's Official! We're Living in the Multiverse — There Are Multiple Versions of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Fans have noticed that there are multiple versions of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ so what are the differences between the various versions? By Jamie Lerner Jun. 23 2023, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures

People have lauded Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as one of the greatest films of all time, and now, we’ve learned that it might be the two greatest films of all time. Yes, there are two versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, proving that we live in the multiverse. The film’s associate editor, Andy Leviton, confirmed the two versions on Twitter when fans began noticing minor differences.

We may still be internalizing that we need to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse multiple times to see all its versions, but we already want to know what’s different between the two Spider-Verse iterations. So we’ve compiled a list of all the differences fans spotted between the two versions of Across the Spider-Verse!

Source: Sony Pictures

There are at least two versions of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ playing in theaters.

On June 22, 2023, Spider-Verse editor Andy Leviton responded to a tweet from @balisonqs who wrote, “THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE.” Andy replied, “I was wondering when people might start noticing …” We’re honestly ashamed we didn’t notice sooner!

He confirmed this further when he wrote, “Heh heh,” and quoted a tweet from @tapurambles that said, “The Spot also has slightly different dialogue in that hologram flashback before he uses his own collider, in the version I watched he says ‘—which would ... not be good,' but in the most widespread version online he goes ‘oh what the heck.’” Yes, this is truly unhinged! And it adds a layer of realism to the films none of us were expecting.

There are several minor differences between the two versions of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’

A Reddit thread started by u/Hohoho-you finds several differences between the two versions. The first major difference that led to Andy’s confirmation was when Lyla forces Miguel to ask for backup. In one version, she points at him and in another, she takes a selfie with a bunny ears filter. It’s barely a moment, but this realization opens up a whole door of possibilities.

Of course, we’ve already mentioned the slightly altered bit of dialogue from The Spot, hilariously portrayed by Jason Schwartzman, which makes sense because The Spot lives within various universes in the multiverse. But what else is there?

Gwen’s panicked voice looking through the rubble isn’t there in one version.

When Miles seems stuck under rubble in Mumbattan, Gwen rushes to save him. Panicked, she says, “Miles! No, no, no!” Some viewers seem disappointed they potentially missed out on Hailee Steinfeld’s A+ acting.

Ben Reilly grabs Miles during the chase scene with two different lines.

Source: Sony Pictures

During the major chase scene, when Ben Reilly grabs Miles, he has two different lines. In one version, he says, “I’ve got you trapped in my well-defined musculature, so don’t even—.” And in another, he says, “This one’s called the sleeper hold, I’m using my bicep to constrict your—.” Honestly, one Ben Reilly is enough!

Miles’s dad has different luck while chasing The Spot.

Source: Sony Pictures

We love Captain Morales, and he’s dedicated to his job in every universe. In both versions, he falls through a spot while chasing The Spot, but in one, he moans and peers around, while in another, we just quickly see his face.

Miguel is going to bite the Vulture … but differently.

Source: Sony Pictures

In one version of Across the Spider-Verse before the helicopter interrupts, a cut builds up to Miguel gearing up to bite the Vulture. In the other version, it’s a much quicker scene with less of a build-up.

Hobie’s name is written out, but only in one ‘Across the Spider-Verse.’

Source: Sony Pictures

In Hobie’s introduction—and let’s be honest, there’s no better introduction—one version actually has “Hobie” written out. The other version doesn’t, but we still get the picture that Spider-Punk is the notorious Hobie.

In one version, Miguel says, “That’s funny,” but in another, he doesn’t.

Source: Sony Pictures

When Gwen asks Miguel what he is, in one version, he says, “That’s funny,” but in another, he doesn’t. Although, it’s safe to say that Miguel doesn’t have a sense of humor in any universe.

During the chai tea scene, Miles has two different lines.

Source: Sony Pictures

In one version, he says, “No! No,” and in another, he says, “Sorry! I’m sorry,” or “something like that,” according to a Redditor. Don’t worry, Miles, we also try not to say “sorry” too much.

In the fight between Miguel and Miles, one of Miles’s lines is stricken from the record.

Source: Sony Pictures

This one is seemingly inexplicable—during the fight between Spider-Man 2099 and Miles’s Spider-Man, Miles says, “Sorry man, I’m going home.” But in another version, Miles just goes home (or where he thinks is home).

Spider HQ isn’t always the same.

Source: Sony Pictures

In one version, all of the Spiders’ jokes about The Spot are in yellow boxes, while in another version they’re in blue boxes. Classic multiversal shenanigans!

Gwen tries different tactics while begging her dad.

Source: Sony Pictures

When Gwen reveals herself to her dad, he has a terrifying reaction. So it makes sense that she tries different tactics in different universes. In one, she says, “No, stop,” and in another, she says, “Dad, stop.”

The second version might’ve just been a slightly edited re-release because of audio fixes.

Source: Sony Pictures