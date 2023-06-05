Home > Entertainment > Marvel > Spider-Man 'Across the Spider-Verse' Fans Theorize That Gwen Stacy Is Transgender It's been long speculated that Gwen Stacy is transgender, and there's evidence in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' that confirms this theory. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 5 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After nearly five years, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) has returned to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and she's better than ever. The badass Spider-Woman variant is the drummer of a rock band and a member of the Spider-Society, a group consisting of Spider-People from alternate universes who protect the Multiverse.

Besides learning more about her origins and life as a superhero on Earth-65, many fans have spotted clues that Gwen may be transgender. Read on for details about the theory and the evidence that supports it!

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

So, is Gwen trans in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'?

Following the film's soft release on Thursday, June 1, a fan on Twitter shared their thoughts on Gwen's characterization in Across the Spider-Verse. They wrote, "Idk if this is crazy to say this but… I feel like Gwen [could] be trans… whether she actually is or isn't, doesn't make me mad, but if she is, I hope they shine more light on it."

Many took to the comments section and agreed: "Whether or not she is, her story is extremely trans-coded and could definitely be taken as an allegory for coming out," one fan replied. Another commented, "I honestly think it would be kinda cool if she was tbh, but that's just me tho."

Others were quick to point out the evidence in the movie. At one point, Gwen is in her bedroom; in the background is a trans flag hanging above her door with the words "protect trans kids" written on it.

Eagle-eyed viewers also spotted a trans flag pin on her father's police uniform, and many noticed the color palette of Gwen's universe consists of the same pinks, blues, and whites found in the trans flag.

The film doesn't outright confirm Gwen is trans, but we have to admit — that's a lot of evidence. Now, even if Gwen being trans isn't canon, fans find her story to be a powerful metaphor for the struggles trans kids face.

I truly thought the "Gwen is trans" stuff in ATSV was just Twitter doing its usual thing but no it's AGGRESSIVELY loud about it



Being draped in the trans colors while giving a speech about having to hide half of yourself from the people you love is as subtle as a brick — GROVEL, HUMANS! It's ZOE!!! (@Blankzilla) June 5, 2023