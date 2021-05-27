The Netflix Film 'Blue Miracle' Is Based on the True Story of the Casa Hogar Orphanage

The movie stars Dennis Quaid as Wade Malloy, a fishing captain, who partners with Papa Omar Venegas (Jimmy Gonzales). The two compile a team of tweens from the Casa Hogar orphanage to win a tournament's six-figure prize package.

While Netflix has become a go-to destination for original content, it's rare for the top offerings to be rooted in true stories. The latest film on the streaming service is Blue Miracle . It's a feel-good underdog tale that is so inspirational that it's hard to believe it actually happened.

The main plot of Blue Miracle is based on the real-life Casa Hogar orphanage. After years of financial issues, the institution's leader entered (and won) a fishing tournament.

Though the team members may lack formal experience, they make up for their shortcomings with a surplus of grit and determination.

Is 'Blue Miracle' based on a true story?

The Netflix flick is, in fact, based on an incredible true story that few have likely heard before. For years, the Casa Hogar orphanage, which is based in Cabo San Lucas, was struggling financially. When Hurricane Odile devastated the area (and the structure of Casa Hogar) in 2014, the orphanage's guardian, Omar, decided to finally ask for help. He partnered with an American fishing captain, Wade Malloy, so he could enter the Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament, which had a prize of over $250,000.

Though Wade is motivated in the film to help Omar because he can avoid a four-figure entry fee by participating in the tournament with locals, in reality, a donor paid for Casa Hogar to compete. Several of the boys at Casa Hogar joined Wade and Omar on the boat at the tournament.

While Wade was initially the only one with any fishing experience, he was able to teach Omar and the boys the proper techniques. Just five weeks after the hurricane rocked the Cabo San Lucas area, the tournament took place. During the competition, Team Casa Hogar managed to secure the victory after they caught a 382-pound blue marlin. They won the $258,325 prize money, which enabled Omar to save Casa Hogar.

