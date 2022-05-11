What Happened to Meg Ryan? The Actress Admittedly Felt “Isolated” During Her Fame

According to The Hollywood Reporter, What Happens Later is an “follows ex-lovers Willa (Meg) and Bill (David), who are reunited for the first time since their split decades prior when they both find themselves snowed in, in-transit, at an airport overnight.” While there, the exes take a look at their lives and failed relationship and soon become “​​reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past, along with what could have been and what might well be again.”

The movie is based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz and is described as an "evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy." The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters sometime in 2023.