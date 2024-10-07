Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Cam Bynum Says He Rewatched 'The Parent Trap' Before Recreating the Film's Handshake Scene for the On-Field Celebration Cam recreated one of the film's most memorable scene with his Vikings teammate, Josh Metellus. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 7 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Disney/NFL

'90s babies really are the new adults, and Minnesota Vikings players Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus proved as much with a nod to The Parent Trap on the football field.

They paid homage to the Lindsay Lohan classic by performing the iconic dance while celebrating a Vikings victory. Cam has since shared the message behind the moves.

Cam Bynum shared the Vikings' 'Parent Trap' tribute was part of the team's "generational celebrations" in London.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, fans rejoiced as nostalgia and football collided. After Cam intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times in a 23-17 win over The New York Jets to improve to 5-0 on the season, he and Josh celebrated by recreating Lindsay's Parent Trap character Annie James and Simon Kunz's character, Martin's dance in a scene from the 1998 Disney film. "Bro, no way," the NFL's TikTok account captioned the dance clip, which included the film's iconic instrumental.

The team's dance move quickly went viral, as most people instantly caught the reference. In a press conference after the game, Cam explained the reason behind the dance.

The Vikings' defensive back, Byron Murphy Jr. revealed earlier this season that players get fined within the team if they don’t participate fully, per AOL, Cam said the move was used to celebrate their win while also paying homage to "generational" pop culture moments, starting with one of his favorite movies.