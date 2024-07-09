Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Khyree Jackson Was Only 24 When He Tragically Died — What Happened? "In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player," said the Vikings head coach. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 9 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

24-year-old Khyree Jackson, rookie cornerback of the Minnesota Vikings, died on July 6, 2024. Devastatingly, Khyree was just starting out in his professional career after playing high school and college football with the hopes of going pro. Before being acquired by the Vikings, Khyree played for the Alabama Crimson Tide as well as the Oregon Ducks.

Article continues below advertisement

According to his colleagues, he was "a phenomenal athlete" and a "really f--king great man." So, what happened that left Khyree dead, along with two of his former high school teammates?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Khyree Jackson's cause of death was a car crash.

According to police, as reported by ESPN, Khyree died after being involved in a car accident in Maryland: "Jackson died after a three-car crash that occurred at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in Prince George's County, according to police. Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. — the two former players who were high school teammates of Jackson's — were also killed in the crash."

Isaiah was driving a Dodge Charger while Khyree sat in the passenger seat. "Their car was struck by an Infiniti Q50 attempting to change lanes at a high speed. The Charger left the road and struck multiple tree stumps," ESPN reports. Isaiah and Khyree were pronounced dead on the scene, while Anthony was transferred to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person. — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 6, 2024

Khyree's teammates and fans have been mourning his death on social media.

Since the news of his death became public, fans and colleagues of Khyree have been paying tribute to him. Dan Lanning, Khyree's former coach at the University of Oregon, posted on X, "At a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."