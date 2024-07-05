Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports French Soccer Star Paul Pogba Fights Suspension for Doping: "Pogba Isn't Finished" "I want to fight this, for me, injustice," Paul said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 5 2024, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

2018 World Cup-winning soccer player Paul Pogba was suspended from the sport in 2023 after testing positive for testosterone supplements, according to a report from ESPN. The penalty, which carries up to a four-year ban, has resulted in a majorly shifted dynamic on team Juventus, with Paul's teammate Kylian Mbappe telling the press that he has had to shift his playing style significantly in Paul's absence.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in July 2024, Paul has made it clear that, despite his temporary ban and rumors of his retirement, he's not going anywhere. In an interview with Sky Italia, which was translated by ESPN, the soccer star had this to say: "Pogba isn't finished. Pogba is here, and until you see me say that I'm finished, don't worry."

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Paul Pogba? He plans to fight his ban in court.

In September 2023, Paul tested positive for testosterone, a banned substance, as announced by Italy's anti-doping agency and reported by ESPN. In a statement, the agency said, "In acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba."

However, it's worth noting that Paul himself denied these claims: "I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Anti-doping's decision, and believe that the verdict is incorrect." "I am sad, shocked, and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me," he continued. "As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Paul is currently awaiting a hearing in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sports, where he hopes to see his ban reduced to two years. In his aforementioned interview with Sky Italia, Paul assured fans that he would be returning to the sport, despite retirement rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to fight this, for me, injustice. An interview has come out, I don't know if you've seen it all, they put something that ... I hadn't finished talking," he said, claiming that a publication had taken his statement out of context. "The latest news is I'm still a [Juventus] player; I have the contract, but I haven't had the opportunity to speak to the director and coach ... there's silence. I think they're waiting for the outcome of the appeal, but you have to ask them."