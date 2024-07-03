Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Cameron Brink May Not Play in the 2024 Olympics, but She Has a Gold Medal in Love Cameron Brink may not be playing in the 2024 Olympics due to an injury, but she and her boyfriend are stronger than ever. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 3 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ben_da_felta

It can feel like the end of an athlete’s life when an injury interferes with their career, but that’s exactly what happened to basketball star Cameron Brink. She was set to play for the United States in the 2024 Summer Olympics when an ACL tear ended her season and her 2024 Olympic aspirations. Luckily, she has a solid support system between her friends, family, and the guy she’s been dating for over three years.

After graduating from Stanford in 2024, Cameron was the second WNBA draft pick (after Caitlin Clark), drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. And in June, she learned she was selected to play for the USA on the Women’s 3x3 team. As the news circulates of her replacement, Dearica Hamby, Caitlin’s fans are grateful that her boyfriend, Ben Felter, is by her side.

Cameron Brink has been dating fellow Stanford athlete Ben Felter for over three years.

While it’s rare for college relationships to blossom into forever partners, it seems like Cameron and Ben are in it for the long haul. The two officially started dating in March 2021, when they were both in their early years at Stanford. Cameron was already a star athlete on the basketball team and Ben was on the rowing team.

As Cameron rose to fame in the college basketball world, she and Ben managed to keep their relationship relatively private. Ben comments on several of Cameron’s posts with support, and they’ve shared sporadic posts honoring one another on Instagram for milestones like anniversaries and birthdays. But for the most part, we know very little about the ins and outs of their relationship.

One thing we do know, however, is that they love doing fun activities together. “My boyfriend has turned me into a huge art lover," Cameron told People. "I love pottery and watercolor, even though I'm terrible. It's really lovely to just sit down and work your brain in a different way for a little bit.”

In their posts together, they’ve shared pics of spending time in the outdoors, surfing, hiking, sharing date nights, going swimming, riding scooters, spending time with family, and more. In Cameron’s first post since her ACL surgery, she took a mirror selfie with Ben and added the caption: “So much change, yet so much joy.” The “joy” however, is likely a reference to a seemingly new addition to their home — an adorable pup!

Ben Felter was a college athlete who is now working towards his master's degree.

According to Ben’s LinkedIn, he enrolled in a master's program at Stanford immediately after finishing his bachelor’s degree in computer science. Based on his internships and resume, Ben seems to be looking toward a future in AI. He’s currently a technical intern at the Defense Innovation Unit in the Space Portfolio sect, as well as a researcher for the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

His 2025 master’s degree is set to be in computer science with a concentration in artificial intelligence, which we all know is on the rise. Between Cameron’s basketball talent and Ben’s dedication to a rising field, they’re set to be one of Gen Z’s greatest power couples. A comment on Ben’s three-year anniversary post even described them as “Barbie and Ken: athlete edition.”

