Cameron Brink's Boyfriend Is a Fellow Stanford Athlete Who Will Graduate in 2024

On March 10, 2024, Ben and Cameron celebrated their three-year anniversary. "Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole."

Because the WNBA season starts in May, the WNBA draft happens just days after the NCAA Tournament ends. While much of the focus in the 2024 draft was on Iowa star Caitlin Clark, some also noted that Cameron Brink, the former Stanford forward, was selected second by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Following the news that Cameron was selected with the second overall pick, many wanted to learn more about who Cameron is when she's not a star on the court. Here's what we know about Cameron's personal life, including who her boyfriend is.

Who is Cameron Brink's boyfriend?

Cameron's boyfriend is Ben Felter, a fellow Stanford student and Palo Alto, Calif., native. Before coming to Stanford, Ben was a lifelong Boy Scout and also participated in water polo, golf, and robotics at his high school. He came to Stanford on an athletic scholarship and is a part of the school's rowing team, where he serves as the team's starboard. Ben is a computer science major, and like Cameron, he is set to graduate in 2024.

Based on his Instagram, Ben seems to like spending time outdoors, including surfing. Cameron has even suggested that Ben has taught her a thing or two about riding waves. On March 10, 2024, Ben and Cameron celebrated their three-year anniversary. "Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole," Ben wrote under a post filled with photos of the two of them together.

Ben's LinkedIn makes it clear that he has had several impressive internships and part-time jobs during his time at Stanford, including one with the U.S. Department of Defense. While his partner already knows where she's headed after graduation, though, it seems like Ben's future is a little more uncertain. Even so, the two of them have been together long enough that they seem committed to making their relationship work.

Cameron also has ties to Steph Curry.

Although Cameron is well on her way to making a name for herself without help from anyone else, she has pretty close to NBA legend Steph Curry. Cameron's family are family friends with the Currys, and Steph has apparently known Cameron since she was a child. Cameron's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, was roommates with Curry's mother, Sonya, when the two were attending Virginia Tech.

While Michelle and Sonya roomed together, Cameron's father Greg, who was then Michelle's boyfriend, played basketball with Sonya's boyfriend Dell Curry, who would go on to be Steph's father. Cameron has also said that attending one of Dell's basketball camps when she was a pre-teen was part of what encouraged her to get serious about pursuing the sport.