Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Are Would-Be Olympian Cameron Brink's Parents? They Have a Connection to Stephen Curry “Steph has taught me to bring the joy. You always see him smiling. He’s laughing, he’s joking. Life’s just a joy when you’re around him," Cameron said. By Melissa Willets Jun. 28 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

WNBA star Cameron Brink was set to head to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris to play basketball, before her plans changed out of the blue. (More on why she can't compete in a moment.) First, while a spot at the Olympics may seem like the coolest thing that could possibly happen to anyone, it turns out that the Stanford graduate has had a very interesting life from day one.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, Cameron's parents were both college basketball players just like their daughter, whose star is on the rise. And one of the Los Angeles Sparks player's parents has a connection to famed NBA star Stephen Curry. Read on for the full details.

Source: Getty Images Cameron Brink with Steph Curry

Article continues below advertisement

Cameron Brink's parents were both college basketball players.

Per Cameron's Olympics bio, her parents, Michelle Bain-Brink and Greg Brink, played basketball in college just like their daughter. While Cameron shot hoops at Stanford, Michelle and Greg made their foul shots at Virginia Tech.

Here's where the connection to the Golden State Warriors player comes in. Stephen's mom, Sonya, and Cameron's mom, Michelle, were college roommates! Stephen's father, Dell Curry, a former NBA player, is actually Cameron's godfather.

Article continues below advertisement

Judging from Instagram photos, Cameron and Stephen have known one another for most of their lives. In fact, she has called him one of "the best role models."

She also said in a podcast interview , “Steph has taught me to bring the joy. You always see him smiling. He’s laughing, he’s joking. Life’s just a joy when you’re around him. I learned that it’s a job, yeah, but it’s a privilege to do this for a living. So just bringing light to every space you’re in — I think he’s really taught me that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cameron Brink suffered an ACL injury on the road to Paris.

In early June 2024, Cameron tore her ACL and had to have surgery, per Sports Illustrated. She shared an Instagram photo of herself on crutches wearing a cast on Tuesday, June 25, captioning a reel of updates, "So much change, yet so much joy."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her bright outlook, Cameron got real about the season-ending injury when it was first announced, saying on social media, "You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I'm not defined by basketball, but it's something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it."