Sports Boxer Ryan Garcia's Family and Colleagues Concerned for His Mental Health After Racist Remarks "People want him off the streets and out of the way before he hurts someone now." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 5 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

Following a racist rant on social media, boxer Ryan Garcia has been expelled from the World Boxing Council. On July 4, 2024, The Associated Press reported that Ryan had taken to an X Spaces platform to "repeatedly [use] racial slurs against Black people and [disparage] Muslims," which was livestreamed to a large audience. This all took place about a month after Ryan was suspended from the New York State Athletic Commission for using performance-enhancing drugs in a match against Devin Haney, who is Black and Muslim.

After his tirade, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made a statement on social media announcing his expulsion: "Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization ... I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse." His family has also reportedly expressed their concerns regarding his mental health.

Ryan's family has reportedly blamed the boxer's mental health for his outburst.

A statement shared to X by sports journalist Michael Benson, which supposedly comes from Ryan's parents, stating that they do not support their son's racist comments. "Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family's, true character or beliefs. Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion," the statement reads. "These do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised."

"Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term wellbeing," the statement continues.

‼️ Statement from Ryan Garcia’s parents after his disgraceful tweets today: “Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion.” pic.twitter.com/0fXfX8LoZo — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 5, 2024

However, fans seem to be less than sympathetic. "The compassion is wearing thin," one person wrote on X. "[People] want him off the streets and out of the way before he hurts someone now. The 'trolling' has went way beyond that. He’s lost the plot ... The spotlight is the worst thing for him right now, but he’s more famous than ever." Another said, "The kid is his own worst enemy."