Steven Stamkos Bids Tampa Bay Lightning Farewell After Signing $32 Million Contract With Predators Steven's new contract with the Nashville Predators will more than double his net worth. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 1 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

In what is being described by the Tampa Bay Times and fans all over the globe as the end of an era, Steven Stamkos has signed a new contract with the Nashville Predators. The hockey star has been with the Florida team since the beginning of his career and has long been considered one of the league's best players — and aside from his career on the ice, he is a philanthropist, a role model, and an all-around icon.

Following the news that the former Tampa Bay captain signed a $32 million, four-year contract with the Predators, fans want to know more about the prolific player's net worth. How much has he earned in the past decade-plus, and how much of a boost has this new deal given him? Here's what we know.

Steven Stamkos has earned himself a net worth of around $14 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has amassed a net worth of around $14 million throughout his 16-year career. This means that his new contract with the Predators, which will earn him around $8 million annually for the next four years, is more than double his entire net worth at this time.

Steven Stamkos NHL player Net worth: $14 million Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has cemented himself as an NHL legend since he started his professional career with the team in 2008. Stamkos, known to fans as "Stammer," was only 18 years old at the time. He is now widely regarded as one of the best players in the league. Birthdate: Feb. 7, 1990 Birthplace: Markham, Ontario, Canada Education: Northern Collegiate Institute and Vocational School Spouse: Sandra Porzio (m. 2017)