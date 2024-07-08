Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Andy Murray and Wife Kim Sears Are a Match Made in Tennis Heaven Love and a connection with tennis aren't the only things shared by this couple. In fact, Andy and Kim share four children. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 8 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

What does "love" mean in tennis? The terminology is meant to indicate "nil," or zero; if a game score reaches 30-0, for example, it's described as "30 love." Love in tennis can also be achieved when you meet your future wife while competing at the US Open, which is exactly what happened to beloved tennis pro Andy Murray in 2005.

Andy and his wife, Kim Murray, got together sometime between 2005 and 2006, and their first public confirmation of their relationship was at the SAP Open, which Andy won. Ten years after that, Andy and Kim got married in Scotland. Now, almost two decades later, the couple are still going strong, and fans want to know more about the woman in question — especially since she comes from a tennis-playing family.



Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, comes from a tennis-playing family.

Even before her marriage to famous tennis star Andy Murray, Kim Sears was fully immersed in the world of professional tennis. Though she doesn't play herself, her father, Nigel Sears, is a retired tennis player-turned-coach. He has instructed such players as Ana Ivanovic, Amanda Coetzer, and Daniela Hantuchová, according to PEOPLE.

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times in 2015, Andy addressed his wife's connection to tennis and how it helped them navigate their relationship: "[Kim] grew up with her dad being a coach, and she was used to being away from her dad a lot, and then also used to being around tennis as well. When we're at the tournaments, she obviously has a good understanding of what it is that I'm doing."

Kim Sears (L), Andy Murray of Great Britain (C), Nigel Sears (R) and guests pose next to a trophy.

Andy and Kim Murray share four kids together.

Love, a strong connection with tennis, and a hotel business aren't the only things shared by this couple. In fact, Andy and Kim share four children. According to PEOPLE, Andy and Kim confirmed their pregnancy together just months after their wedding, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia Olivia, in 2016. Their second daughter, Evia, was born in 2017, and their first son, Teddy, was born in 2019. Their fourth child, whose name and sex have not been shared with the public, was born during the pandemic.