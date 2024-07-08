Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Are Tennis Star Emma Navarro's Parents? Hint: They're Loaded! “I got to give a lot of credit to my dad. He’s probably the smartest guy I know," Emma said. By Melissa Willets Jul. 8 2024, Published 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The world met New York native Emma Navarro on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, when the 23-year-old tennis star beat Naomi Osaka in a surprise win at Wimbledon.

Ranked No. 19 in the world, Emma's triumph over Naomi, previously ranked No. 1 on planet Earth, catapulted her into the spotlight. Now, everyone wants to know more about Emma, including who her parents are. Let's get to know them below. Spoiler alert: They are extremely wealthy.

So, who are Emma Navarro's parents?

Emma grew up with every advantage given that her billionaire dad, Ben Navarro, is the founder and chief operating officer of the Sherman Financial Group, which runs Credit One, per the New York Post. “I got to give a lot of credit to my dad. He’s probably the smartest guy I know and he’s dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom on my siblings and I, over the years, " Emma said about her father.

Ben is more than just a fan of his daughter — Emma's sister Meggie also plays. He also invested in Charlestown Tennis LLC and bought the Western & Southern Open Tennis Tournament. “As a fan, father, and business owner, tennis has brought so much to our family," Ben said.

He went on to share, "Junior tennis has provided a place for our children to learn a work ethic, develop friendship through shared struggle, and learn to handle disappointment, defeat, and sometimes even unfairness.”

Emma agreed with the sentiment that tennis has bonded their family, saying in an interview, "My dad always said he wanted it to be a family sport. I have two older brothers, and they both played. As soon as I was old enough and strong enough to hold a racquet, I was out there on the court with them.”

Meanwhile, Emma's mom is Kelly Navarro, who is a mom of four. She was also in the stands at Wimbledon alongside her husband to cheer on their daughter.

It's worth noting that Emma is a sports legend's granddaughter, with Ben's dad being a college football coach Frank Navarro. He held positions at Williams College, Columbia, Wabash College, and Princeton University.

Emma Navarro is winning tons of fans.

With her impressive Wimbledon run, Emma won a loyal legion of fans who can't wait to see what she'll do next. "Unbelievable match! You are SO much fun to watch and are meant for that court!" one such person gushed on Emma's Instagram.

"So proud of you Emma. You are amazing all around. You handle yourself with such poise and class. You’re a wonderful example," another fan said.

A SCISA PLEESA.



Emma Navarro just took out Coco Gauff in dominating fashion at Wimbledon. Let that sink in, Charleston’s own Emma Navarro just took out the top ranked player still in Wimbledon on Centre Court,



Her composure, just unreal. pic.twitter.com/5EGSFHXTi5 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) July 7, 2024

Emma went on to defeat No. 2 seed Coco Gauff on July 7, 2024, and advanced to the quarterfinals. "I played really aggressively. Coco's obviously an amazing player. I have a ton of respect for her and what she's done at such a young age is really amazing," Emma said about the win.