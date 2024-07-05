Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Is Cole Tucker's Net Worth? He and Wife Vanessa Hudgens Are Doing Very Well Together "... I feel like in the last couple of years I’ve honed in my process and my craft." By Jamie Lee Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you follow professional sports, you likely know baseball star Cole Tucker as a shortstop and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels. But if you're more of a pop culture junkie, you probably know him from his relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens' husband, whom he married in 2023 and now shares a baby with.

Those same pop culture junkies are likely aware that Vanessa, who has been acting since she was a kid and got her big break in Disney's High School Musical films, has done very well for herself, career-wise. But if you're less familiar with Cole, you might be wondering about how he's doing — and what his net worth might be. Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

What is Cole Tucker's net worth?

Cole Tucker was born in Phoenix on July 3, 1996. He played baseball in high school, and played for the U.S. national basketball team at the 18U Baseball World Cup in 2013, before committing to the University of Arizona's college baseball team.

He would later go on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates (where he was a first-round draft pick in 2014) followed by the Colorado Rockies before eventually signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.

Known in recent years for his switch-hitting (i.e., batting with both his left and right hands), Cole has also become known for his great energy, his constant smile, and even his long hair.

So what has his success on the field meant for his finances? While it's unclear where his current net worth stands, The Squander put his net worth at an estimated $5 million as of 2023.

And considering his wife Vanessa is reportedly worth a staggering $18 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), it looks like the couple is doing just fine together.

With his success so far in 2024 following a bit of a rocky time career-wise, Cole is grateful for it all. "That's the game: You learn as you go. I'm really thankful for where I'm at now, and thankful for all the people that poured into me over there, too," he told MLB in May 2024, noting that "in the last couple of years I’ve honed in my process and my craft. And I’m doing stuff that’s repeatable and makes sense for me and allows me to go out and have the best chance for success.”

This fantastic attitude will surely serve Cole well as he tackles first-time fatherhood alongside his wife and fellow first-time parent Vanessa. And another thing that might serve them well? The fact that they both clearly like meditation, with Vanessa first noticing him in during an online meditation during the pandemic in 2020.

“I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before," she told Vogue, adding: "So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram — and he sent a DM the next day."