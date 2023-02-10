Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens Is Engaged to Cole Tucker and Has an Estimated $250,000 Ring (EXCLUSIVE) By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 10 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

In case you’ve been out of the loop, actress Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to get engaged. The bombshell is set to wed Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker. While the exact date of the engagement is unknown, TMZ shared that the proposal took place at the tail end of 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the pair made their announcement on social media on Feb. 9, 2023. Naturally, fans want all the tea on the bling! Distractify got info on Vanessa’s new ring, and it’s safe to say Cole spent a good coin on the hardware.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, tells ‘Distractify’ that Vanessa’s engagement ring is estimated at $250,000.

Per Vanessa’s Instagram engagement post, it appears that the athlete popped the question in Paris since we can spot what looks like the Eiffel Tower in the background. In one pic in her photo carousel, Vanessa gives us a close-up of her well-manicured hands and the shiny sparkler that makes the perfect accessory.

Article continues below advertisement

While Vanessa held back on the details, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, gave us the scoop about the bling. “Vanessa's oval cut diamond looks to be about 7 carats and I'd estimate the value to be an impressive quarter of a million dollars,” Mike exclusively told Distractify. "Her enormous diamond is set on a thin yellow gold band and helps accentuate the size of the stone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mike continued, “An oval cut diamond set on a thin band is a growing trend among engagement rings, with celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian sporting the same style.”

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens were first linked in 2020.

Vanessa and Cole reportedly first started dating in 2020. They were first linked together in November of that year, with pics of the two on a date appearing in the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images