Corbin Bleu Remembers the 'High School Musical' Choreography After Performing It "Night After Night" (EXCLUSIVE)

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Corbin Bleu returns to the High School Musical franchise, but this time, the actor is not playing East High basketball star and Troy Bolton's (Zac Efron) best friend Chad Danforth.

Instead, the Disney Channel alum is guest-starring in Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as a warped version of himself, Corbin Bleu, "a jaded jerkier version" of the real-life actor.