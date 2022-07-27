'HSMTMTS' Star Matt Cornett Talks "Obstacles" in EJ and Gina's Relationship in Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: Can you talk about this season as a whole in terms of what HSMTMTS fans can expect in terms of the music, the choreography, and our favorite characters and storylines?

Matt Cornett: This season, first of all, is so incredibly special. ... This season goes on a heck of a journey for a lot of different people. And you know, you kind of get to see multiple different journeys for all of the characters that everyone knows. For EJ specifically, this is the summer camp he grew up going to. And so, this is like his second home and he gets to bring his Wildcats with him. ... He's so excited to have everyone there. And then he immediately kind of gets derailed. He's wanting to kind of have his last summer as a kid with his friends and his new girlfriend, and he kind of immediately gets derailed, trying to direct the show. So then, you know, his focus is split and shifted, and that that's a challenge in itself.