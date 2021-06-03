Larry Saperstein Recently Made a Big Announcement Regarding His Dating Life

Star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and internet personality Larry Saperstein is known by fans for many amazing things, and this week he added to that list. He posted a new viral TikTok video in which he made some admissions about his personal life that drove fans crazy.

With that being said, there is a renewed interest in Larry's private life, including who he could currently be dating. So, what are the known details of his dating life as it currently stands? Keep reading to find out.

Although Larry is a well-known actor with a substantial social media following, he still opts to keep the private aspects of his life largely just that: private. Larry has never shared an image of anyone he is dating on his social media profiles, and despite fan insinuations that he might be seeing somebody in secret, no information has come out to corroborate that as fact. Nonetheless, the actor's trademark jolly attitude, memes, and overall take on life still drive countless fans to his pages.

Larry recently came out as bisexual on TikTok, and he's receiving plenty of support.

In a shocking moment for fans, Larry fully embraced the fact that it's pride month and decided to fully open up about who he is. So he came out as bisexual. This marks the biggest admission he has made about his private life, and it definitely continues to bolster the question of who he may be seeing romantically in the future now that he has shared that part of himself with the world.

The TikTok video reveal, which has been viewed nearly 6 million times at the time of writing, showcases Larry looking directly at the camera while the song "International Super Spy" from The Backyardigans television show plays behind him. The on-screen text that accompanies the video references his High School Musical role and says, "Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV." As the song progressed, the text quickly shifted to read, "Is bi IRL." It's clear that this is his coming-out video!