Season 3 of 'HSMTMTS' Transports Us to Summer Camp — Where Were the New Episodes Filmed?

Corbin Bleu, the star of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Meg Donnelly, and Jason Earles are some of the Disney veterans who have signed on. New series regulars include Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell. Saylor's credits range from Criminal Minds to New Girl. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also stars.

HSMTMTS premieres at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, on Disney Plus.