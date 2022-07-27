Season 3 of 'HSMTMTS' Transports Us to Summer Camp — Where Were the New Episodes Filmed?
One of the TV series available on Disney Plus, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (or HSMTMTS) became a hit instantly after its premiere in November 2019. Starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and others, the latest High School Musical spinoff offers a humorous portrayal of the day-to-day life of teenagers.
Season 3 takes us to a brand new location, showcasing what the students of the East High School get up to during summer camp. Where were the new episodes filmed?
Where is 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 filmed?
Comprising eight episodes, Season 3 of HSMTMTS captures the group's attempts to stage a cutting-edge adaptation of Frozen, the high-grossing musical that arrived in cinemas in 2013. Set in Camp Shallow Lake, the new batch of episodes explore what Ricky (Joshua Bassett), Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez), and the others attending East High School get up to in the summertime.
Seasons 1 and 2 of HSMTMTS were predominantly filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. An iconic location that has been ingrained into the memory of just about every '90s kid, East High School also served as the shooting location of High School Musical, the musical-comedy that propelled Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and the likes to international fame.
Season 3 of HSMTMTS departs from the school, taking us to the great outdoors instead. Filmed in Los Angeles, Calif., the new episodes focus on the drama that's bound to ensue once the main characters arrive at summer camp. Reminiscent of the architectural style of the camp where Netflix's Fear Street Part Two: 1978 was filmed, Camp Shallow Lake is bound to impress the viewers who are new to the franchise and the loyal fans.
"Feels like these last few years have been leading up to something big," Olivia Rodrigo says in the 'HSMTMTS' trailer.
Olivia's departure from HSMTMTS became the subject of rampant fan speculation a while ago. Olivia agreed to guest star in Season 3, which marks a serious downgrade from the main role she has played in Seasons 1 and 2. Her career as a singer and songwriter took off in earnest after Season 1 of HSMTMTS — and she is now quite possibly the busiest cast member on the show.
Olivia might have slightly less screen time in Season 3. Several new actors have signed on for Season 3, and their presence is bound to make fans (at least temporarily) forget about her decision to take a step back.
Corbin Bleu, the star of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Meg Donnelly, and Jason Earles are some of the Disney veterans who have signed on. New series regulars include Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell. Saylor's credits range from Criminal Minds to New Girl. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also stars.
HSMTMTS premieres at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, on Disney Plus.