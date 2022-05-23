Dad Burns $3500 Olivia Rodrigo Tickets After Learning About the Concert's Vaccine Requirement

While it may seem like COVID restrictions have been entirely lifted, it doesn’t mean that they can’t come back — especially when you least expected it.

One father, who was planning to take his daughter and her friends to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert, ran into this dilemma on the day of the show. And unfortunately, the group didn't meet the requirements to get in. What did they do? Were these requirements noted before they put out the money? Keep reading to find out.