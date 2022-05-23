Dad Burns $3500 Olivia Rodrigo Tickets After Learning About the Concert's Vaccine Requirement

Dad Burns $3500 Olivia Rodrigo Tickets After Learning About the Concert's Vaccine RequirementBy Kelly Corbett
May. 23 2022, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
While it may seem like COVID restrictions have been entirely lifted, it doesn’t mean that they can’t come back — especially when you least expected it.
One father, who was planning to take his daughter and her friends to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert, ran into this dilemma on the day of the show. And unfortunately, the group didn't meet the requirements to get in. What did they do? Were these requirements noted before they put out the money? Keep reading to find out.
Arizona dad finds out last minute that there is a vaccine requirement Olivia Rodrigo's concert.
On May 17, Doug Wood, of Phoenix, Ariz. took to Facebook to explain how his teenage daughter’s birthday celebration with her friends had been capsized.
"Paid Over $3,500 bucks 10 weeks ago on Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets for Katelyn’s Birthday present for her and her friends to go tonight as I was taking them. They have been so excited including this am as today is finally the day of the concert here in Phoenix," he wrote.
However, things quickly turned awry when he received an email from the venue and saw a post on Instagram the day of the concert that stated there would be a mandatory vaccine requirement for all concertgoers 12 and over. And while the most public events usually accept negative COVID tests as proof, Olivia's concert would not.
He further elaborated on the vaccine requirement, which asked that attendees not just be vaccinated but boosted, too.
"Olivia Rodrigo and her Sour tour are demanding every 12 year old girl or guy and older are fully Bull and boosted!" he wrote. While the father did not disclose his vaccination status or that of his daughter and her friends, it appeared that they did not meet it.
Doug also pointed out that this wasn't a last minute change by the venue, but rather a specific request from Olivia Rodrigo's team.
Albeit, he did note that he may have glossed over this detail in the fine print, it's unknown if this was originally disclosed to fans from the get-go. Doug had purchased these tickets approximately two and a half months before and had paid a pretty steep price for them.
"After some conversations with the girls, " Doug wrote," We are all on board, and no concert tonight for any of us."
Dad $3500 burns Olivia Rodrigo tickets over vaccine requirement.
Doug, his daughter, and her friends stood firmly in their decision to not attend the concert.
Also, while Doug noted that he could sell the tickets for a higher price and make a profit for himself, he wanted to take a stand for what he believed was unjust.
"Taking a stand for what’s right is never popular and or easy in the beginning especially when it hurts you financially. But it is respected and you always WIN in the long run. Got to stay true to your values," he said.
So what did Doug do with the concert tickets? After his original Facebook post, he shared a video on Twitter in which he set fire to what he said were the tickets. In the caption he wrote: “Take a stand! #freedom #holdtheline #Patriot #Usa.”
Naturally, the clip went viral and even made it to TikTok.
Would you have done the same if you were in his situation? The CDC recommends that everyone ages 12 years and older get the booster shot after completing their COVID-19 vaccine primary series. Furthermore, the CDC approved a Pfizer booster shot for children ages five to 11 on May 19.