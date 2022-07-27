'HSMTMTS' Star Matt Cornett on the Disney Channel Star He'd Love to Work With (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just dropped on Disney Plus and we know what you're all thinking: When is Season 4 coming out?
The series follows a group of musically-inclined teens who stage a production of High School Musical: The Musical at East High School, the setting for the original High School Musical film. Season 3 takes the cast to a new outdoor location: Camp Shallow Lake!
HSMTMTS star Matt Cornett spoke exclusively to Distractify on why he thinks the show resonates so well with fans, what he knows about HSMTMTS Season 4, his dream Disney Channel guest star, and more!
What does Matt know about 'HSMTMTS' Season 4?
Don't fret, HSMTMTS fans. Season 4 has already been confirmed, according to the official HSMTMTS Instagram account. So, what scoop can Matt give Distractify readers about the next season?
Matt confirmed that the writers are already working on Season 4 but, "I actually, truly — and this is actually me being honest — know nothing about Season 4." However, he is excited to learn more about what the writers are cooking up for the fourth season.
Matt Cornett on why 'HSMTMTS' resonates with fans.
One thing Matt is certain of? His appreciation for HSMTMTS fans. He explained to Distractify why he thinks the show resonates with so many viewers.
"I think that there is somebody in our show that anybody in the world can see themselves in," he shared. "I just think that there truly is something that anybody in the world can resonate with. And I think that's why that's why people love [HSMTMTS] so much is that they do feel like they can see themselves [in the cast members of the series]."
Matt elaborated a bit further on why the show was so relatable to fans, saying that, "[HSMTMTS] kind of tells people 'Hey, it's OK if you struggle with anxiety, it's OK if you struggle with this, OK if you struggle with that, like, that's normal.' That's like so normal and you're not alone in that."
"That's something I've always loved about our show is the stories that we get to tell and the aspect of truly just showing everybody that they have something that they can relate to and they can see themselves on screen," he continued.
Matt revealed his dream 'HSMTMTS' guest star.
Corbin Bleu's Season 3 HSMTMTS guest appearance was "iconic and legendary," according to Matt. So who would his dream Disney Channel guest star be for Season 4?
"I would love for Miley [Cyrus] to come on," he told Distractify. "I still want to meet Miley. Unfortunately, Jason [Earles] hasn't been able to set that up yet. But you know, I think Miley would be fun. I think there are so many different people that could be such a blast to work with."
Another OG Disney Channel star Matt would love to work with would be Zac Efron. Matt also revealed that Jason and Corbin would talk about their experiences filming with OG Disney Channel stars and the two would "make them all sound so wonderful." "To be around and work with and any of them [as guest stars] would be a joy," he shared.
You can stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 now on Disney Plus.
Reporting by Gabrielle Bernardini