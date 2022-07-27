'HSMTMTS' Star Matt Cornett on the Disney Channel Star He'd Love to Work With (EXCLUSIVE)

One thing Matt is certain of? His appreciation for HSMTMTS fans. He explained to Distractify why he thinks the show resonates with so many viewers.

"I think that there is somebody in our show that anybody in the world can see themselves in," he shared. "I just think that there truly is something that anybody in the world can resonate with. And I think that's why that's why people love [HSMTMTS] so much is that they do feel like they can see themselves [in the cast members of the series]."