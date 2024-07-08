Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Retiring Tennis Player Andy Murray Reportedly Has a Massive Net Worth Andy Murray's net worth is probably much larger than you think. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 8 2024, Published 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Though Scottish tennis star Andy Murray was set to retire this season following a spinal surgery and a doubles defeat and Wimbledon, no one could have predicted it would come so soon. Andy's final match, which was meant to take place alongside doubles partner Emma Raducanu, was ripped away after the latter withdrew from the tournament, citing a wrist injury, according to BBC. This controversial choice has devastated Andy's fans — as well as his mother — and has brought his name into the spotlight.

Now that Andy's tennis career has effectively come to an end, the public wants to know more about him. For starters, how much has Andy, who has been playing competitive tennis since he was five years old, earned throughout his career? Here's what we know.

Andy Murray's net worth is mind-bogglingly high.

Andy Murray began his professional career in the early 2000s and has gone on to win three Grand Slam singles titles, two at Wimbledon (2013, 2016) and one at the US Open (2012). Among his many other prestigious accomplishments and awards, Andy has also won two gold medals at the Summer Olympics. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andy has earned a whopping $100 million net worth throughout his career.

Andy Murray Pro tennis player Net worth: $100 million Tennis star Andy Murray began his professional career in 2005, and since then has gone on to win two Olympic gold medals, two Wimbledon Grand Slams, a US Open Grand Slam, and more. Birth date: May 15, 1987 Birthplace: Glasgow, Scotland Mother: Judy Murray (née Erskine) Father: William Murray Spouse: Kim Sears (m. 2015)

Andy's colleagues have shared their support following his retirement.

During his career, Andy made many famous friends, including fellow tennis stars like Serena and Venus Williams. The former made a heartfelt statement regarding Andy's retirement via a video posted on X. "You always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve, and you were the leader in that," Serena said of Andy, who is a self-identified feminist.