The Internet Has Resurfaced This Funny Clip After Ronald Reagan's Assassination Attempt

The failed assassination attempt of former president and current Republican candidate Donald Trump has led to a lot of discussions (and memes) online. Not only did the attempt result in an email blast supporting the former president from the sticker company Sticker Mule, but also the potential dissolution of Tenacious D.

One meme that wasn't expected to become as widespread as it has is an old clip from a speech former President Ronald Reagan gave, in which he jokes that the bullet from his assassination attempt "missed me."

The Ronald Reagan "missed me" meme has gone viral.

Only two months after an assassination attempt, former President Reagan was giving a speech in West Berlin about opening up the Berlin Wall, when a balloon popped in the middle of his speech, sounding eerily similar to a gunshot. Despite the recent attempt on his life, former President Reagan did not flinch, instead he calmly said into the microphone, "Missed me," prompting laughter from the audience.

Users online are comparing former President Trump's photogenic moment after the assassination attempt to former President Reagan's "missed me" comment, noting how both men successfully brushed off their respective attacks.

Two months after he was shot in an attempted assassination, Reagan was giving a speech in West Berlin and a balloon popped, sounding like a gunshot. Without a hitch, he goes “missed me”. https://t.co/KCEMtJK6hH pic.twitter.com/2fGVR64AFf — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 13, 2024

John Hinckley Jr. is the man who attempted to assassinate former President Reagan in 1981, ambushing him as he was leaving a hotel in Washington D.C. Despite his own previous attempt to violently remove a president from office, he tweeted out a message encouraging "peace" following former President Trump's assassination attempt. "Violence is not the way to go," Hinckley wrote. "Give peace a chance."