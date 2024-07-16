Home > Human Interest The Owner of Sticker Mule Sent out a Bizarre Trump-Related Email to All of Their Customers Meet Anthony Constantino, the internet's new least-favorite business owner. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/INspired INsider (video still); Getty Images

In the wake of the Trump assassination attempt, people all over the world have weighed in using social media, think pieces, letters to various editors, and in some cases, e-blasts to customers. If that last one sounds wildly specific, it's because we are referring to an e-mail sent by the owner of Sticker Mule, a company that provides custom printing services.

What did the Sticker Mule owner say in his unsolicited missive? Let's just say, it was a lot. We really had to mule this one over. Get it? Anyway, here's what you need to know about Sticker Mule — and the guy who owns the company.

The Sticker Mule owner sent a Trump email that also doubled as a sales push.

Two days after the Trump assassination attempt, Anthony Constantino wanted to touch base with his company's customers. The co-founder of Sticker Mule put hands to keyboard in order to let everyone know that Donald Trump was shot. No really, after he wrote "Hi," he reminded everyone that Trump had been shot. It only got weirder after that!

"I don't care what your political views are," wrote Anthony, "but the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far." We're no expert but it sounds like Anthony does in fact care what people's political views are. Also, who is this in response to? It's not as if Sticker Mule has a discord where everyone is posting their opinions about politicians. Was this meant for his family?

To no one's surprise, Anthony went on to say that he supports Trump but he's been too terrified to come out of the MAGA closet. "Americans shouldn't live in fear," he wrote. He also reveals that a lot of Sticker Mule employees support Trump. Some also support President Biden. "The political hate needs to stop," he said. Also, there are a few things on sale!

The email then went on to encourage people to shop at Sticker Mule.

If you're in the mood for shirts, the week of July 13, 2024 is the best time to buy them at Sticker Mule. According to Anthony's email, you can get one shirt for $4.00. Normally that would cost you $19.00. As a reminder, Anthony doesn't care who you vote for but he does suggest buying a shirt that supports Trump. No worries if not!