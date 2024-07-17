Home > Human Interest John Hinckley Jr., the Man Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Says Violence Isn't the Answer John Hinckley Jr. doesn't want to live in a violent world, which really shows a lot of growth. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 17 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. tried to assassinate then-President Ronald Reagan in front of the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. He was later acquitted by reason of insanity but spent over 30 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was released in 2016 and since then has joined X (formerly Twitter). In July 2024, John Hinckley Jr. dropped a violence tweet, which some could argue showed a lot of growth on his part. Let's take a look.

Source: Getty Images

The John Hinckley Jr. violence tweet is a nice message if you ignore his past.

"Violence is not the way to go," wrote Hinckley. "Give peace a chance." This could be an evergreen thought, though many people in the replies believe he is referring to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. If that's true, it could either be classified as hypocritical or a sign of deep healing.

"That's rich, coming from you," replied one person. Obviously, they're in the hypocrite camp. "That's nice, a little late, but nice nonetheless," said another who clearly wants to believe Hinckley has changed. After all, isn't that the point of spending over three decades in a mental health facility? They let him out for a reason.

"Violence is not the way to go. Give peace a chance." — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) July 17, 2024

More than one person is bringing up Jodie Foster, which might seem out of place if you don't know Hinckley's history with the Academy Award-winning actor. Hinckley became obsessed with Foster after seeing the movie Taxi Driver. In it, she plays a young sex worker rescued by Travis Bickle (Rober DeNiro), who dreams of assassination. Hinckley began to mimic Bickle and allowed his infatuation to turn violent, which is what led him to shoot President Reagan.