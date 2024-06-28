'The Boys' Fans Will Recognize Jack Quaid's *Mind-Blowingly* Awesome Girlfriend

Ridiculously likable actor Jack Quaid has come a long way since his first on-screen role in 2012's The Hunger Games. He's come so far, in fact, that legitimately no one cares that he's technically a "nepo baby" (his parents are Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid). He's too talented and charming for that to matter. We've all seen him impress on Prime Video's The Boys. In many ways, his character Hughie (or Petit Hughie, as Frenchie might call him) is the soul of the show.

And as with any charismatic actor, fans want to know: Is Jack dating anyone? In other words, do any of us have a chance? Well, we don't. But it turns out we all know and love his girlfriend very much, so that makes it hurt a little less.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jack Quaid dating? 'The Boys' fans will recognize his girlfriend...

Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, is that you?! That's right, Jack is dating none other than his Boys co-star Claudia Doumit, who has blown our minds (get it?) as a rather terrifying antagonist on the series.

Though Jack and Aussie native Claudia have been on the show together since she joined in Season 2 (which was reportedly filmed in 2019), it wasn't until 2022 that the pair were romantically linked.

The Daily Mail caught photos of the two holding hands while walking in Claudia's hometown of Sydney, and it seems that they've been together ever since. They actually didn't make their official red-carpet debut as a couple until March 2024, when they walked at the Academy Awards together.

Over the years, Claudia has made a name for herself in several high-profile projects, with appearances on shows like New Girl, Scandal, and Supergirl — as well as a main role on Timeless — before landing on The Boys.

It's pretty rare that you'll see Jack and Claudia post much about each other online, but there are a couple of adorable photos on their respective Instagram pages, particularly when the two have wished each other a happy birthday. In both cases, they referred to the other as "the one and only." "Happy birthday to the one and only @claudiadoumit. You’re cool. There I said it," Jack wrote in his April 21, 2024 post to Claudia.

Their co-star Antony Starr, who plays the iconic Homelander, even wrote "U 2 ❤️" under the post. And fans clearly love Jack and Claudia together, as evidenced by some of the other sweet comments. "You two are cute as a button. Energy is good. Enjoy your love story. And happy birthday. Hope it’s filled with wonder and magic," one fan wrote.

Source: Getty Images Jack Quaid with now-ex-girlfriend Lizzy McGroder in 2020

Who did Jack Quaid date before?