Has Homelander Turned Into 'The Boys'' Donald Trump? There Are Some Obvious Parallels

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Watch out Donald Trump — Homelander (Antony Starr) is giving the former president a serious run for his money during The Boys Season 3. After all, The Boys has always been a political/superhero satire. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comics critiqued the subversive politics of the George W. Bush era.

So has The Boys Season 3 made Homelander the new Trump? There have been some obvious parallels.