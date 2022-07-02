Does (SPOILER) Die in 'The Boys'? He Has Been With Billy From the Start (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 7 on Prime Video.

Does Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) die in The Boys Season 3? Not yet, but his life status position is looking a bit precarious.

Hughie has been struggling with feelings of insecurity when it comes to the topic of protecting his supe girlfriend Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Is the societal pressure of toxic masculinity the root cause of Hughie's insecurity? Could he open up a jar without taking Temp V?