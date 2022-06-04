Billy Butcher Finally Gets the Upper Hand With Powers of His Own in 'The Boys' Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Content warning: This article mentions fictional instances of sexual abuse.

Does Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) finally get the upper hand on Homelander (Antony Starr) in The Boys Season 3? It seems like Butcher might actually stand a chance thanks to an alliance with Queen Maeve (Dominque McElligott).

Maeve manages to steal some Temp-V. It gives the user powers for 24 hours per dose.