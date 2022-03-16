Is Black Noir Actually Homelander's PR Agent? There's Proof in 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical'

Warning: The following episode contains major spoilers for Season 1, Episode 8 of The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Superheroes (or 'supes') do exist in the otherwise normal world of The Boys, the hit Prime Video original series. However, the supes of the world are actually quite corrupt, with Homelander (Antony Starr) being the worst hero of all. Not only did Homelander let a whole plane full of civilians crash in The Boys Season 1, he lied about what happened to protect his image. That's his kind of heroism.