Will Butcher and Hughie Die From Taking Temp V in 'The Boys'? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Will Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) die from taking Temp V? Starlight (Erin Moriarty) was furious when she discovered that Hughie had taken the Temp V.

She reminded him that it was risky even trying it once, given that Vought was never able to finish testing the safety of the drug. He could've died trying it out for himself.