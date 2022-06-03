Who Is the Mysterious Nadia in 'The Boys' Season 3? The Answer is Shocking (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Episode 1 of The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Who is the mysterious new character Nadia in The Boys Season 3? Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is utterly perplexed when he asks a mysterious visitor at Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) office whether he needs help.

Why did the visitor (who introduced himself as Tony) point at Victoria's picture and reply, "Just waiting for Nadia"?