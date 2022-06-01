Did You Know That Hughie Had Powers in 'The Boys' Comic Books? All the Details
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1–2 of The Boys on Prime Video and The Boys comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.
Content warning: This article mentions fictional instances of violence.
Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) never wanted to join an anti-superhero crusade in The Boys. Everything changed for Hughie when his girlfriend was literally blown apart by A-Train (Jessie Usher), a member of the Seven, the group of supes worshipped by the general public.
Hughie harbors a natural distrust of supes after he learns the truth about how terrible most of them truly are. Although he doesn't have any powers in the show so far through Seasons 1–2 of The Boys, Hughie actually gains powers to fight the supes in the comics that the Prime Video series was based on.
So, how did Hughie get his powers in the comics? What kind of powers did Hughie gain?
Hughie's powers in 'The Boys' comics, explained.
Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson co-created The Boys comic books. Per a report from ScreenRant, Hughie actually got powers in the original comics thanks to Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban in the television series).
Butcher surprises Hughie by injecting him in the neck with Compound V while they're both out on Hughie's first mission. Although the show establishes that injecting Compound V in adults can be a dangerous endeavor, Hughie survives the injection in the comics.
Thanks to Butcher's injection, Hughie's strength and durability are enhanced to superhuman levels. However, according to The Boys Wiki, Hughie was initially quite angry that Butcher injected him without asking for his consent. Butcher explained he would need superpowers to actually stand a chance against the supes.
Did Hughie have any other powers besides strength and durability? (MAJOR COMIC BOOK SPOILERS)
A report from FandomWire notes that the Compound V also gave Hughie amplified intelligence. Although the television show version of Hughie couldn't get away with killing a supe by punching him in the stomach, the comic version of Hughie (who just happens to look like actor Simon Pegg) literally punches a hole straight through the supe Blarney Cock.
It's Hughie's first supe kill, and the comic panel illustrating it is appropriately gruesome.
Hughie actually gets his revenge on A-Train too in the comics, literally kicking his head off. Our super-powered everyman hesitated to kill A-Train initially, until Butcher informed him the Seven only hired Starlight to use her for sexual favors, per another ScreenRant report.
His anger at Butcher for injecting him gradually starts to dissipate. Ironically, it's Hughie who ends up killing Butcher at the end of the comic book run.
To be fair to Hughie, Butcher had gone on a major killing spree, murdering Mother's Milk, the Female, and Frenchie. In a way, Butcher wanted Hughie to kill him in the end. Whether or not the Prime Video series will follow the comic book series' route remains to be seen!
Will Hughie finally get powers in Season 3 of The Boys? The first three episodes of Season 3 drop on Prime Video on June 3, 2022.