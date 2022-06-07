Starlight Plants a Kiss on Homelander's Lips in Season 3, Episode 3 of 'The Boys'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of The Boys.
The first three episodes of Season 3 of Prime Video's The Boys set the bar high for the whole season. Charlize Theron makes a guest appearance in Season 3, Episode 1, delivering an unforgettable portrayal of Stormfront. The same episode features an explosive scene involving the Termite (Brett Geddes) and his boyfriend's urethra. But Season 3, Episodes 2 and 3 pack a punch as well.
Starlight kisses Homelander in Season 3, Episode 3 of 'The Boys.' Why?!
Starlight (Erin Moriarty) smooches Homelander (Antony Starr) during the taping of his birthday bonanza in Season 3, Episode 3 of The Boys. The unexpected saliva exchange takes place in front of several supes and a TV crew.
Starlight agrees to go ahead with the shocking display of public affection to improve her and Homelander's popularity ratings — and to keep him in the dark about her plans to overhaul the Seven now that she has been appointed as the co-captain.
"Starlight steps up to it and she meets him there and she kisses him," Erin Moriarty, the actress portraying Starlight, told Variety. "So, in spite of my visceral reaction being that and her internal reaction being that, it’s another moment where Starlight is able to transcend all of her visceral emotions for the sake of accomplishing a mission."
"I think Starlight would consider Homelander kissing her a nightmare, but she’s used to being surprised at Vought," she added. "She has this moment of being stunned, and then quickly decides two can play at this game. She’s determined to meet this challenge he has set for her."
The kiss scene draws on a strange encounter between Starlight and Homelander in Episode 2. In this episode, Homelander insists that Starlight gives him the Marilyn Monroe treatment. Needless to add, she politely declines the request.
Several The Boys fans headed to Twitter to confirm that the kiss scene left them feeling considerably repulsed.
"Just watched all three episodes of Season 3 of The Boys and somehow, after that scene with the miniature superhero, the Homelander and Starlight kiss was still the grossest thing all season," tweeted @killbiill.
"The Boys spoilers: The grossest thing I’ve seen on this show is the Homelander and Starlight kiss," tweeted @mariaspn13.
Stormfront (Charlize Theron) goes to third base with Homelander in the Season 3 premiere.
Determined to give birth to a population of genetically perfect children, Stormfront attempts to seduce Homelander in various ways in the first three episodes of Season 3 of The Boys. At one point, she offers Homelander a "helping hand."
But Homelander is exclusively focused on furthering his own agenda. He has no interest in making particularly durable and eugenics-approved babies, though he accepts the non-PG offer. Stormfront then bites off her tongue and dies by suicide in Season 3, Episode 2.
"I’m actually super annoyed she died so soon and by suicide, and it barely mattered? The Homelander is evil, but Stormfront was actually worse. She made a great villain," tweeted @_SoleilFleur.
"Not Stormfront committing suicide on the Homelander's birthday!" tweeted @AdrienneRegina.
While on the topic of sexual oddities: The Deep talks dirty with an octopus in the Season 3 premiere of 'The Boys.'
If the Termite scene, the handjob scene, and the forced, for-the-cameras kiss scene weren't enough, The Deep (Chace Crawford) also engages in some boundary-pushing activity in Season 3, Episode 3 of The Boys, having a secret moment with an octopus, Timothy. His wife, Cassandra, is very much present throughout. In a full circle moment captured later on in the same episode, The Deep eats Timothy.
