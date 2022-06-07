Starlight Plants a Kiss on Homelander's Lips in Season 3, Episode 3 of 'The Boys'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of The Boys.

The first three episodes of Season 3 of Prime Video's The Boys set the bar high for the whole season. Charlize Theron makes a guest appearance in Season 3, Episode 1, delivering an unforgettable portrayal of Stormfront. The same episode features an explosive scene involving the Termite (Brett Geddes) and his boyfriend's urethra. But Season 3, Episodes 2 and 3 pack a punch as well.