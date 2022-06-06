‘The Boys’ College Spinoff Is an Entirely Different Show, but It’s Got the Same Tone

Chances are that even if you're sick and tired of superhero-themed TV shows and movies, then you'd probably like The Boys. Even though it's a show about caped crusaders with superhuman abilities, it's more about how these uber-powerful entities would most likely operate within a corporate republic like the modern-day United States. Irreverent, brutal, and disheartening, with tons of dark humor, it quickly became one of Prime Video's most watched IPs.

It was so successful, that it actually has a couple of spinoffs heading our way: a college-themed show and a cartoon called Diabolical.