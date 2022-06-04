Black Noir's Origin Story Is Finally Revealed in 'The Boys' Season 3 — What Happened?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1–3 of The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Content warning: This article mentions fictional instances of sexual abuse.

Black Noir. Who is the man behind the mystery? The Seven's sole silent supe doesn't have to say a word to invoke fear. However, we finally get to learn about Black Noir's (Nathan Mitchell) origin story in Season 3 of The Boys.

And quite frankly, it's downright tragic.