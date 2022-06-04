Has Homelander Finally Lost His Mind in 'The Boys' Season 3? He's Even More Unhinged

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Homelander (Antony Starr) is, without a doubt, the most unhinged supe on The Boys. However, he also happens to be the most powerful supe in the world. Not the best combo for his co-workers to deal with!

Although Homelander has survived lot of near-scandals and deadly encounters, something seems off about him during The Boys Season 3. Has Homelander finally lost his mind?