'The Boys' Officially Reveals Why Mother's Milk Hates Soldier Boy

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 6 of The Boys on Prime Video.

When we first meet Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) in Season 1 of The Boys, viewers quickly learn that he and the rest of the titular group of vigilantes absolutely despise all Supes. Although fans discover Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) are out for vengeance, it’s unclear why M.M. wants to eliminate these so-called superheroes from the world.