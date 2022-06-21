The Biggest Question From 'The Boys' Right Now: Is Soldier Boy Stronger Than Homelander?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episodes 4–5 on Prime Video, as well as some spoilers for the comic book series.

Has Homelander (Antony Starr) finally met his match? Is Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) stronger than Homelander? The Boys accidentally unleashed Soldier Boy back in the world when they discovered him in a Russian military compound.

He thanked them by nearly killing Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) with a powerful beam of light from his chest.