Who Won Best Cameo in 'The Boys' Season 3 so Far? Charlize Theron or [SPOILER]?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 5 on Prime Video.

Watch out Charlize Theron — Seth Rogen's coming for the title of the best cameo in Season 3 of The Boys. Or in Seth's case, the dirtiest cameo.

How does Seth show up in Season 3, Episode 5, you ask? It's all thanks to the Crimson Countess's side hustle.