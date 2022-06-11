Supersonic Proves We Just Can't Have Nice Things on 'The Boys'

During Season 3 Episode 4, Homelander flies Starlight to the top of a building to show her something, which he keeps mysterious until they get there. Instead of turning into a romantic and selfless guy overnight and showing her a grand view of the city, Homelander shows Starlight that he murdered her ex-boyfriend, Supersonic.

It's a warning to Starlight to back off and tow the line as one of the Seven. And the message is loud and clear.