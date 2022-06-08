Will 'The Boys' Be Back for Season 4? Here's What We Know So Far
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.
Season 3 of The Boys has barely begun, and yet, we're already dying to know if there will be a Season 4! The sheer absurdity of the satirical superhero show seems to increase exponentially with each new season.
Call us the Deep, because we're hooked!
Does The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke have any plans for future seasons? How is Season 3 faring in the ratings so far? Any announcements from Prime Video on a Season 4 renewal?
We've got the answers for you here.
Will there be a Season 4 of 'The Boys'?
Given that The Boys Season 3 currently has a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, we'd say the chances of a Season 4 renewal are just as high! Did fans rate the first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 as highly as critics?
So far, The Boys Season 3 has an audience score of 86 percent, based on 240 user ratings. It's pretty stellar for The Boys Season 3 to have such high ratings with critics and fans alike when only the first three episodes have dropped!
So what are critics saying about The Boys Season 3 so far? Brian Lowry of CNN writes, "Somehow, The Boys manages to test boundaries in a top-this way that can be insanely violent and bizarrely comical. ... For now, The Boys remains creatively fearless and, for those with the stomach for it, a great deal of fun. As creative combinations go, like Homelander, that one-two punch looks pretty near unstoppable."
Melanie McFarland of Salon writes, "The Boys still presents a fantasy version of America where people can fly, rip metal apart with their bare hands, and make people's heads explode using psychic powers — and it does that very well. But if this season makes us feel more squeamish, that may be for reasons other than the exploding victims, broken bones, and gross-out scenarios."
Melanie continued by drawing real-world comparisons, writing, "Perhaps it's because the show has gotten very good at reminding us that our nation's reality is not so far removed from the one it depicts: a world fueled by the average person's willingness to bankrupt its values in exchange for tasty snacks and a good time."
So far Eric Kripke himself hasn't teased much about plans for a fourth season of The Boys. However, he did say that he asked Jeffrey Dean Morgan to appear in Season 4 of The Boys if the actor had time in his schedule, per Entertainment Weekly.
As for us? We'd be more flabbergasted than we were watching that Season 3 opening scene if The Boys isn't renewed for a fourth season. Although everyone's talking about Season 3's huge WTF moments, what intrigues us the most is the character intrigue.
Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) fight against Homelander (Antony Starr) is particularly interesting. Will she be able to best him, or will she give into hashtag Homelight?
All we know is we can't wait to see what happens next when Episode 4 drops on Prime Video on Friday, June 10.